Denver city agency calls budget crunch "All hands on deck situation": Discretionary spending paused

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has told employees it is "pausing" all discretionary spending -- including travel and conferences, computer purchases and training -- due to Denver's budget issues, which the Johnston administration has blamed on the large number of arriving migrants. The city says the arrivals could cost $180 million this year.

According to an email sent last month from DOTI Deputy Manager Earl Jackson to all DOTI employees and obtained via a CBS News Colorado records request, "This is an all-hands-on-deck situation."

"We will be pausing all discretionary information until additional information is communicated to DOTI," reads the email.

Jackson informed employees spending is being paused for:

- Travel and conferences

- Uniforms and clothing purchases

- Office supplies, non-vital printing like business cards, computers, monitors and food purchasing

- Trainings and certifications

- Tool and equipment purchasing that is not 100% necessary

- Consultants

The email notes, "There will be no impact to the upcoming budgeted citywide merit increase which rewards city employees for their good work completed in 2023."

Jackson noted the pause does not mean the items listed would be cut permanently, "only that they are under evaluation as potential balancing options."

CBS News Colorado previously reported the City Attorney's Office was weighing furloughs and layoffs. Mayor Mike Johnston announced last Friday cuts to recreation center hours and revolving closures of DMV offices starting in March. He indicated there would likely be additional cuts to city services.