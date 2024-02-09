Denver mayor to cut DMV, Parks & Rec services as city deals with critical budget situation

On Friday morning, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston talked about the cuts to services the city will make due to a critical situation with the budget. He stressed that these are just the first in what could be an ongoing series of reductions that he said will be made equitably across the City of Denver.

Johnston began by targeting Congress and the inability of elected representatives to resolve the border crisis. He said a resolution would have helped ease the burden of the city to provide services for the newcomers.

"We would have a balanced flow of people that would come with work authorization, that would come with federal resources, and cities like ours could successfully integrate them," said Johnston.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston CBS

Instead, Johnston said that Republicans in Congress are failing to take action due to selfish motivations, "They would have rather seen it fail so they could exacerbate these problems, extend the suffering of the American people and for newcomers for their own election chances this November."

Earlier this week, Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan border deal and foreign aid package, that included assistance for Ukraine and Israel, from advancing amid opposition from top House Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

Johnston said because of that, it makes things harder for both the newcomers and communities struggling to offer support for them.

"So that means now we will likely not have a reduction in the number of folks who are crossing the border without work authorization, we will have more folks arrive in Denver without a path to CVP One, or a path to TPS, which means they won't have a path to work, and we will not have any federal resources to support the $180 million in costs that we are projecting to be able to provide services well over the next year," said Johnston.

CBP One is a mobile app developed to streamline interaction between travelers and CBP officers at the point of entry at the border.

Over the past year, Denver has welcomed more than 40,000 migrants who have arrived in the city. That means some things will need to change.

CBS

"Without any federal support, without any work authorization, without changes to policy, we are going to have to make changes to what we can do in terms of our city budget, and what we can do in terms of support for newcomers who have arrived in the city," said Johnston.

Johnston said the first departments to see cuts in services are the DMV and Denver Parks & Rec in order to meet those budget reductions.

"We are no longer taking vehicle registrations in person. We're moving those to online. We will start rotating weekly DMV closures starting on March 4. Our central spot at Tremont will stay open permanently but our other satellite spots will rotate, closing one week at a time," said Johnston.

Beginning Feb. 20, Denver Recreation Centers will begin to reduce hours. Regional Centers that are open 7 days a week will only be open 6 days a week. Those that are open 6 days a week will stay open for the same number of days but the hours of operation will be reduced.

Summer Recreation Programming in Denver will be reduced by 25% across the program. The city will also forgo planting annual flower beds this year.

Johnston reiterated that he is "incredibly proud of what the city has done" and stressed that the newcomers are not the issue but instead it is the inability of Congress to help manage the growing number of people coming to this country.

On Thursday, CBS News Colorado Investigator Brian Maass learned from sources that the Denver City Attorney's Office said in the last month, administrators have decided not to fill some vacant positions and are looking hard at having workers take unpaid furlough days or possibly layoffs as they try to cut nearly $5 million from their budget.