Denver Broncos fall 21-20 to San Francisco 49ers in second preseason matchup on the road
The Denver Broncos showed offensive flashes in a close matchup, but ultimately lost 21-20 in the final seconds to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.
The game came down to a successful field goal attempt for the 49ers.
The Broncos' third and final preseason game brings the team home to Empower Field — 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams.
