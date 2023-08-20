Watch CBS News
Denver Broncos fall 21-20 to San Francisco 49ers in second preseason matchup on the road

The Denver Broncos showed offensive flashes in a close matchup, but ultimately lost 21-20 in the final seconds to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. 

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos stands on the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. / Getty Images

The game came down to a successful field goal attempt for the 49ers.

The Broncos' third and final preseason game brings the team home to Empower Field — 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams.  

