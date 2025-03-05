Denver Broncos fire assistant coach Michael Wilhoite, charged with punching police officer

One week after Denver Broncos outside linebacker coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested for allegedly punching a Denver police officer at Denver International Airport, the team announced his departure.

Michael Wilhoite Denver Police

Head Coach Sean Payton released a statement Wednesday addressing the decision. "After thorough discussions as an organization, I met with Michael Wilhoite and informed him we have decided to part ways. We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time. I appreciate Michael's contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction."

Authorities said Wilhoite pulled into the departure area on Feb. 23 and got out of his vehicle, leaving it unattended in lane 2. When he returned, an officer reportedly told him that he couldn't leave his vehicle unattended.

The probable cause statement said Wilhoite told the officer to "shut the f*** up." When the officer repeated that he couldn't leave the vehicle unattended, Wilhoite reportedly said "shut the f*** up" again and bumped the officer in the chest. The statement said when the officer shoved Wilhoite away from him, Wilhoite punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

According to the Denver District Attorney's Office, Wilhoite has been charged with one count of second-degree assault of a peace officer, one count of obstructing a peace officer and one count of criminal mischief in connection with the incident.