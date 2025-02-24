Denver Broncos outside linebacker coach Michael Wilhoite arrested, accused of assault on peace officer

The Denver Broncos outside linebacker coach Michael Wilhoite has been arrested and accused of assault on a peace officer. Wilhoite was booked into the Downtown Detention Center for charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 11: Denver Broncos Outside Linebackers Coach Michael Wilhoite works with players before the NFL Preseason game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts on August 11, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wilhoite is scheduled for a court appearance at 10:30 a.m. Monday. He was being held on a no-bond hold.

The Denver Broncos released this statement to CBS News Colorado, "We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information."

Wilhoite has been with the Broncos as an outside linebacker coach since February 2023. Before that he was a linebackers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers and a special teams assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

Early in his career, Wilhoite played for Washburn University and then played for the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League in 2011. He went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.