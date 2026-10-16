Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper taken off exempt list after trial over alleged assault pushed back

The NFL has removed Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper from the Commissioner Exempt List, making him eligible to play again on Oct. 25.

Cooper was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident in June. Police records say he and his then-girlfriend were involved in a fight over phones and allegations of cheating. The charges against the woman were dropped about two weeks later. Cooper was arrested again for allegedly violating a protection order and making repeated phone calls.

Jonathon Cooper appeared in Douglas County Court after his initial arrest in June. CBS

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault-strangulation, third-degree assault, criminal mischief and violation of a protection order.

On Aug. 30, the NFL placed Cooper on the exempt list. The league says it began an investigation in June under the Personal Conduct Policy, and that review remains ongoing.

His trial was set to begin on Nov. 10, but was pushed back to March 2.

On Friday, the NFL announced that Cooper will be removed from the exempt list and will be eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 7 game on Oct. 25.

In a social media post, Cooper said, "Playing in the NFL and representing the Denver Broncos is a privilege I do not take for granted. I'm grateful to ownership, my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the organization for their support, as well as Commissioner Goodell and the league for the opportunity to return. Over the last several months, I've spent a lot of time working to better myself. That work will continue. My focus is on being the best person, father, teammate and member of this community I can be. I will show that commitment through my actions every day. Praise God – thank you Jesus."