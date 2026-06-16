Colorado judge drops charges against ex-girlfriend of Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney in Douglas County has dropped charges against a woman who was recently involved in two incidents with Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

The woman and Cooper were both arrested two weeks ago for a June 3 dispute between the two at Cooper's home in Parker. The 28-year-old woman and Cooper were both arrested on criminal mischief charges after court documents indicate an argument over cell phones and accusations made by the woman that Cooper had been cheating. Court documents say the two had been in a four-year relationship.

Jonathon Cooper appeared in Douglas County Court after his initial arrest in June. CBS

Cooper still faces the charge and several others, including a felony charge added after investigators looked into the incident further. Cooper is expected to be in court on Wednesday to be advised of the charge of second-degree assault- strangulation, as well as Cooper, 28, third-degree assault- knowingly or recklessly causing injury, a misdemeanor.

In addition, Cooper faces two misdemeanor charges following a second incident involving the woman last Thursday, June 11, of violation of a protection order and harassment for repeated telephone calls. That followed Cooper allegedly sending a series of text messages and showing up outside the woman's apartment in Centennial.

After that most recent incident, the woman referred to herself as Cooper's ex-girlfriend, according to court documents.