Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested again, this time for violation of protection order

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper has been arrested for the second time in a week. This time, according to court documents, he has been accused of violating a protection order.

The latest arrest includes violation of a protection order and harassment for repeated telephone calls. Court documents show that Cooper, 28, was arrested on Thursday night.

Cooper appeared in Douglas County court on Friday morning on the latest charges.

Jonathon Cooper Douglas County

Cooper was already facing a felony charge in connection with his arrest last week. Cooper was arrested in the early morning hours of June 4 by Parker police officers and booked into the Douglas County jail.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office filed the felony complaint on Wednesday for second-degree assault- strangulation. Cooper, 28, also faces charges of third-degree assault- knowingly or recklessly causing injury, a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief.

Officers were called to an address in the 9500 block of S. Twenty Mile Road in Parker at 8:42 p.m. June 3 where, according to court documents, he was arrested after an incident with an adult female involving an argument over cell phones. The argument was instigated after she accused him of cheating, according to the arrest affidavit.

She was also taken into custody by Parker police officers.

Cooper appeared in court on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He appeared at practice with the team on Thursday.

In court, Cooper's lawyer pushed for a speedy trial, which the judge granted. A motions hearing has been scheduled for July 6 and a trial has been scheduled for July 22 on that initial arrest.

CBS Colorado has reached out to the Parker Police Department, the Denver Broncos and the 23rd Judicial District for comment on the latest case.