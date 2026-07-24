Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper to appear in court next month on assault charges

Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper appeared in a Douglas County courtroom on Friday morning, where a judge set a date for his arraignment on criminal charges. Cooper is facing several charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend in June.

The judge set his arraignment for Aug. 31 in Douglas County Court Division C. That date is three days after the Broncos' final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jonathon Cooper appeared in Douglas County Court after his initial arrest in June. CBS

All of the charges against Cooper, 28, including second-degree felony assault and violation of a protective order, were combined into one case in Colorado's 23rd Judicial District.

The initial charges stem from his arrest on June 5, when both he and his then-girlfriend were arrested at his home in Parker after an argument over cell phones and allegations of cheating, according to court records. Last month, the district attorney dropped the charges against the adult woman.

Jonathon Cooper Douglas County

Cooper also faces two misdemeanor charges following a second incident involving the same woman on June 11, of violation of a protection order and harassment for repeated telephone calls. Those charges came after Cooper allegedly sent a series of text messages and showed up outside the woman's apartment in Centennial, according to police.

Cooper remains free on a $1,000 bond.