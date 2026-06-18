Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper released from jail on $1,000 bond

A Douglas County judge issued a $1,000 bond for Denver Broncos Jonathon Cooper when he appeared in court on Wednesday for several charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident. Cooper was released from jail after he posted the bond.

All of the charges against Cooper, 28, including second-degree felony assault and violation of a protective order, were combined into one case in Colorado's 23rd Judicial District.

Jonathon Cooper appeared in Douglas County Court after his initial arrest in June. CBS

The initial charges stem from his arrest on June 5, when both he and his then-girlfriend were arrested at his home in Parker after an argument over cell phones and allegations of cheating, according to court records. Earlier this week, the district attorney dropped the charges against the adult woman.

Cooper also faces two misdemeanor charges following a second incident involving the same woman last Thursday, June 11, of violation of a protection order and harassment for repeated telephone calls. That followed Cooper allegedly sending a series of text messages and showing up outside the woman's apartment in Centennial, according to police.

Cooper is scheduled to appear in Douglas County court on June 24.