Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries in Colts loss, Hackett says
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Friday offensive lineman Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby will both miss the remainder of the Denver Broncos' regular season after exiting Thursday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home, Denver Broncos confirmed on Twitter.
According to CBS Sports, Bolles had a significant injury to his lower leg and had to be carted off the field during the game.
Darby left the game for knee injury that is now being reported as a torn ACL.
Both players were expected to have significant positive impacts in their roles for the Broncos this season.
