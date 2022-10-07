Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries in Colts loss, Hackett says

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Friday offensive lineman Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby will both miss the remainder of the Denver Broncos' regular season after exiting Thursday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home, Denver Broncos confirmed on Twitter.

According to CBS Sports, Bolles had a significant injury to his lower leg and had to be carted off the field during the game.

Darby left the game for knee injury that is now being reported as a torn ACL.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 25: Garett Bolles #72 of the Denver Broncos warms up for the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field At Mile High on September 25, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Ronald Darby #23 of the Denver Broncos lines up during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Both players were expected to have significant positive impacts in their roles for the Broncos this season.

Coach Hackett announced that LT @gbolles72 and CB @realronalddarby will miss the remainder of the season.



Join us in wishing them a speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tE8ZoMPAbw — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 7, 2022