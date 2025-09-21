Denver Broncos host Evergreen High School team while school closed following shooting

The practice field at Evergreen High School has been off-limits since the shooting that injured two students earlier this month, and the Denver Broncos were happy to step in and help.

Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz and former Fort Morgan graduate and offensive lineman with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ryan Jensen, arranged another place for the students to play. Jensen now serves as the EHS team's offensive line coach.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos brought the EHS football team to their new indoor practice facility on Tuesday afternoon. They sent a bus to pick up the football team and the girls' flag football team, provided them with food, and bused them back home after practice.

One EHS game was canceled, and this weekend was supposed to be the team's bye week, said EHS head football coach Matt Van Praag.

Classes and activities have been canceled since a student opened fire during lunchtime on Sept. 10, seriously wounding two other students before fatally shooting himself. This week, workers replaced tiles, carpet and completed maintenance on the building as the school prepares to welcome students back. The high school said it will release the return-to-class plan on Sunday night.