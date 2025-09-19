Evergreen High prepares for students to return to class after Colorado school shooting

Evergreen High School is preparing for students to return to class after a Colorado 16-year-old shot and severely injured two of his classmates last week.

Jeffco Public Schools says teachers will return at the start of next week and students will come back later in the week.

Evergreen High School CBS

There will be mental health support for students and staff and stronger safety measures will be in place.

In a letter to the school community, Principal Skyler Artes said some maintenance has been done to the building since classes were canceled following the shooting and classes stayed on hiatus this week. Floor tiles were replaced in some areas and other areas also got some new carpet.

"For the most part, our school looks just as it did at the start of the year," he wrote in his letter.

The principal said the school's goal with the restart of classes next week "is to provide steady, compassionate spaces for healing and information."

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.