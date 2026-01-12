Kickoff time announced for Denver Broncos playoff game at Mile High against the Bills

Saturday's AFC division round playoff game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) at Empower Field at Mile High. The NFL made the kickoff time announcement Monday night. The game will air on CBS.

Denver met the Bills in Buffalo in last year's postseason and Josh Allen & Co. had their way with the Broncos. But this is a very different looking Broncos team than last year. They're much better across many phases of the game and have a different mindset. Last year after a big playoff drought, it seemed they were just happy to be in the postseason. This year they are the No. 1 seed with Super Bowl aspirations.

If the Broncos win on Saturday, they'll host the AFC Championship Game and will face the winner of Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots.

This does not seem like it will be a moment where the lights are too bright for the Broncos. The heartbreaking loss in Buffalo in 2025 that ended their season prepared them for this season. And the way that they have won all this season has got them playoff ready. Denver was 11-2 in one-score games during the regular season. They know how to win close, gritty games.

Some Broncos playoff games in the past have been cold and snowy affairs, but Denver is currently in a dry weather pattern with slightly above-normal temperatures. Saturday's high will be in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. At this point winds are not expected to be an issue.