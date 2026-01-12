Warm, dry start to the week before late week cool down for Colorado

Colorado will see a quiet and mild stretch of weather to start the workweek, with above-average temperatures and dry conditions.

While January is typically the sixth snowiest month of the year, averaging about 6.5 inches of snowfall, Denver has only picked up 1.1 inches so far this month, highlighting the slow start to winter snowfall.

A weak cold front moves across the state midweek. While most of the state stays dry, there is a slight chance (less than 20%) of rain or showers across northeast Colorado early Wednesday morning with a few spotty snow showers in the mountains.

The long-range outlooks suggest a drier-than-normal pattern will persist statewide over the next 6 to 10 days, meaning little relief is in sight.