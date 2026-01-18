Denver Broncos fans gift playoff ticket to neighborhood "handyman"

As the Denver Broncos punched their ticket to the AFC Championship for the first time in a decade, two Fort Collins neighbors had an experience they'll never forget.

"He's always doing stuff for everybody," said Kevin Brown. "He's always got his garage open in the neighborhood. He's just that kind of guy that would bend over backwards and do anything for you."

Paul Andrews has been dubbed the neighborhood "handyman" and the neighborhood "hero" for the way he shows up for his community.

"Without asking, he just came out and started helping me shovel the driveway, because my husband was at work," said Kinsey Brown.

Andrews is also a Broncos superfan.

"Can you see it?" Andrews asked as she showed off the Broncos tattoo on his arm.

Paul Andrews lifts the sleeve of his Denver Broncos jersey to reveal a Broncos tattoo. The fan has been dubbed the neighborhood "handyman" by grateful neighbors, two of whom gifted him a ticket to Saturday's playoff game in Denver against the Buffalo Bills. CBS

So, when Kinsey and Kevin landed tickets to Saturday's game against the Bills, Kinsey knew there would be someone to whom it might mean more.

"I knew that I would have more joy and I'd have more fun, like seeing him get excited about it, and I would have fun at the game itself," said Kinsey.

"Kinsey and I just thought, 'Paul's the man,'" Kevin added.

The ticket was Andrews'.

"I wasn't expecting nothing," he said. "I just heard him knocking on the door, and he asked me, and I said, Yeah, I'll go."

"He was like, 'I might have to work that day, but I'm going to call him and tell him I'm not coming to work. I'm going to that game,'" Kevin added.

CBS News Colorado caught up with the group having breakfast together before the game. Hours later, the real fun began.

"Just to get out there, support the team, be a part of Bronco nation, is what it's all about," said Kevin. "To go there with great company, it's just, it's like you couldn't ask for a better day."

They cheered as the Broncos kept their Super Bowl hopes alive.

"I was screaming with everybody else," said Andrews.

"Yeah, I think we're about losing our voice here," Kevin added.

Kevin Brown, right, and his neighbor Paul Andrews are seen at the Denver Broncos game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High. Kevin Brown

Still, some moments are more important than wins and losses.

"It was a blessing, just a blessing," said Andrews.

Andrews has been to a few Broncos games over the years, but he told CBS Colorado that Saturday's win over the Bills was by far the best.