Denver Broncos Defensive End Zach Allen helps keep Colorado kids warm this winter

Denver Broncos Defensive End Zach Allen teamed up with United Healthcare of Colorado/Wyoming to distribute 377 donated winter coats to children this week. On Tuesday, Allen was at Ellis Elementary School in Denver.

With the weather getting colder, the Broncos want children to play outside no matter what time of year it is. Allen took the opportunity to talk to children about staying active.

"They shouldn't be limited to playing outside in warm weather. Especially in Colorado, we know how cold it can get, so being able to have access to everything year-round is huge. The fact we were able to do that today is pretty cool," said Allen.

Allen helped the kids find the coat that was best for them. He even signed a few autographs along the way and gave out some hugs.