Denver fans rally at Empower Field tailgate ahead of Broncos playoff game against the Bills

Empower Field at Mile High hosted the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, when the Denver Broncos were set to face off against the Buffalo Bills.

Broncos fans didn't waste any time bringing the party to the parking lot. At 8 a.m., the bacon and eggs were served with orange and blue accoutrements.

"We love it. We love it," said Travis King, who goes by "Mr. B."

"Everyone's coming down here to have a good time with everybody. And it's just Bills fans, Broncos fans, it doesn't matter," said Anthony Allen.

Anthony Allen, left, talks with his new friend, Travis "Mr. B" Kin,g at the Denver Broncos tailgate at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. CBS

Allen, who lives in Denver, had just arrived from the airport with his newfound friend King. They bonded over the Broncos when they met in Houston at an away game. They say everyone is excited for the playoffs.

"We Bo-lieve in the Broncos," King said. "I was actually at the game in Buffalo last year, so I'm looking forward to revenge today."

"And I was here ten years ago for the AFC Championshi,p and I'm ready to do that again," said Allen.

This game means so much to them that Travis flew in from across the country just for the experience.

"I love the Broncos. You know? This is my sixth game this year, and I live in Baltimore," said King.

They say the total gameday experience includes not just the game but the activities before as well, which they say is an essential part of the Broncos' playoff fun.

Denver Broncos fans grill, listen to music, and play cornhole at a tailgate ahead of the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. CBS

"The tailgate is half the experience," said King.

"We're going to be here for five hours before the game, you know, which is maybe three hours," Allen said. "So more than half our time is here at the tailgate, and that's where people should be."