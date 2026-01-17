Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver Broncos fans at Mile High on Jan. 17, 2026

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Fans gather outside the stadium prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

NFL: JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos
Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A Buffalo Bills fan yells to players before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Fans gather outside the stadium prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Fans gather outside the stadium prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Broncos Fans

fans1.jpg
CBS

Broncos fans at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Robert Garner, better known as Rescue Rob, at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026.

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Fans gather outside the stadium prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field At Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

broncos-tailgaters-6pkg-frame-472.png
CBS

Anthony Allen, left, talks with his new friend, Travis "Mr. B" Kin,g at the Denver Broncos tailgate at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

broncos-tailgaters-6pkg-frame-1324.png
CBS

Denver Broncos fans grill, listen to music, and play cornhole at a tailgate ahead of the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue