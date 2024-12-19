Denver Broncos miss out on shot to secure playoff berth with 34-27 loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles

The Denver Broncos missed out on a shot to end the second longest current playoff drought in the NFL with Thursday night's 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers sacks Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The Broncos record is now 9-6, and they still have a chance to make the playoffs in their two remaining games.

Broncos fans have had to endure eight seasons without a playoff appearance. The last time the Broncos were in the playoffs was in the 2015 season. That was Denver's Super Bowl 50-winning season. The Carolina Panthers also haven't been to the playoffs for eight seasons, and for the New York Jets, it's been 14 straight seasons without a playoff appearance.

Denver will get a longer-than-normal break before their Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in nine days.

The Broncos still have an 86% chance of making the playoffs.