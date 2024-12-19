Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver Broncos miss out on shot to secure playoff berth with 34-27 loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Broncos missed out on a shot to end the second longest current playoff drought in the NFL with Thursday night's 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.  

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers
Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers sacks Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The Broncos record is now 9-6, and they still have a chance to make the playoffs in their two remaining games.

Broncos fans have had to endure eight seasons without a playoff appearance. The last time the Broncos were in the playoffs was in the 2015 season. That was Denver's Super Bowl 50-winning season. The Carolina Panthers also haven't been to the playoffs for eight seasons, and for the New York Jets, it's been 14 straight seasons without a playoff appearance.

Denver will get a longer-than-normal break before their Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in nine days.

The Broncos still have an 86% chance of making the playoffs.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.