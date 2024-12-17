Complete NFL schedule announced for Week 17, Denver Broncos to play Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 28

The Denver Broncos Week 17 matchup against the Bengals is now scheduled. The game will take place in Cincinnati and will happen on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Germaine Pratt of the Cincinnati Bengals hits Melvin Gordon of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 19, 2021. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

It was already known that the two teams would face each other in the second-to-last week of the season. The Broncos will either be fighting for a playoff spot or fighting for the best possible playoff positioning against the Bengals. If they win their Thursday Night Football match this week against the Los Angeles Chargers they would improve to 10-5 and will secure a playoff berth and be in the postseason for the first time since 2015.

With the Broncos playing on Thursday, they will have plenty of rest heading into the Week 17 game.