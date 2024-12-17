Watch CBS News
Sports

Complete NFL schedule announced for Week 17, Denver Broncos to play Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 28

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Complete NFL schedule announced for Week 17, Denver Broncos to play Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 28
Complete NFL schedule announced for Week 17, Denver Broncos to play Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 28 00:20

The Denver Broncos Week 17 matchup against the Bengals is now scheduled. The game will take place in Cincinnati and will happen on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos
Germaine Pratt of the Cincinnati Bengals hits Melvin Gordon of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 19, 2021. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

It was already known that the two teams would face each other in the second-to-last week of the season. The Broncos will either be fighting for a playoff spot or fighting for the best possible playoff positioning against the Bengals. If they win their Thursday Night Football match this week against the Los Angeles Chargers they would improve to 10-5 and will secure a playoff berth and be in the postseason for the first time since 2015.

With the Broncos playing on Thursday, they will have plenty of rest heading into the Week 17 game. 

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.