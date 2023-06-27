Denver Broncos capping tickets for practices at 3,000 after hosting over 7,000 fans last year
You may have to head out early to catch a Broncos practice this year.
The team will start hosting fans for 12 practices at their training center starting July 28, but this year, the Broncos say there will be a limited maximum capacity of 3,000 fans, per Arapahoe County regulations.
Last year, the team set a training camp attendance record at one of their practices hosting more than 7,000 fans.
We've reached out to the county for comment and will have the latest information on CBS News Colorado at 10 p.m.
For more information on tickets, visit https://www.denverbroncos.com/nfl/trainingcamp/information.
