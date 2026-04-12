Denver beats Wisconsin 2-1 for its 11th national title, 3rd in 5 years

By MARK ANDERSON, AP Sports Writer

Denver has thrived in the uncomfortable, refusing to panic even when the opponent is dominating play.

Much of that is because of the freshman in the Pioneers' net.

No goalie has been better than Johnny Hicks, and he is the main reason Denver is yet again the best team in college hockey.

Wisconsin forward Ryan Botterill (21) dives to attempt a shot on Denver goaltender Johnny Hicks (31) in the second period of the championship game at the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Las Vegas. John Locher / AP

Kyle Chyzowski tipped in a shot from the point with 5:52 left to back up another sensational performance from Hicks and rally Denver to a 2-1 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday for the Pioneers' third national championship in five years.

The victory also extended the Pioneers' record to 11 national titles overall and denied the Badgers their seventh overall and first since 2006.

"I'm so happy that we could get it done with this group," said Hicks, fighting back tears. "We've gone through so much adversity, and I'm just so proud of this group."

This also was a rare loss for a Big Ten Conference team in a championship game this academic year. That conference already is home to the current champions in football (Indiana), men's basketball (Michigan) and women's basketball (UCLA).

But the National Collegiate Hockey Conference remains the sport's premier league by claiming eight of the past 10 national champions. It doesn't have the glamour of the Big Ten or the resources that come from being on the national stage in football, but Denver coach David Carle said the collective effort to try to achieve greatness in hockey shows what can be accomplished.

"I think we're the proof of concept that it's still possible," Carle said. "Do we have advantages over other places? I am not sitting up here crying poor that we don't have things. But we are a small institution. We are very committed, though, to our hockey program and making it a great experience for our student-athletes, our fans and our alumni.

"You don't have to be big in hockey to be good. You have to invest and you have to care and have the right people to do great things. In college athletics, I think a place like Denver should really be celebrated."

Hicks continued his stellar play by making 29 saves, just two days after a personal-high 49 against Michigan. He did not lose in regulation since taking over as starter, going 16-0-1. Hicks entered this game leading the nation with a 1.20 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.

"Johnny Hicks is unbelievable," Denver captain Kent Anderson said. "He's undefeated. We couldn't have done any of this without him. Tonight our group stuck with it, they believed in each other. Hickey was there for us every step of the way. He kept us in it. Just waited for us to score. Eventually we did."

Hicks was named Most Outstanding Player after also receiving that honor in Denver's conference and regional tournaments.

"I was just playing off instinct," Hicks said.

Rieger Lorenz scored the other goal for Denver.

Wisconsin's goal came from Vasily Zelenov, and Daniel Hauser stopped 13 shots.

Zelenov's blast from the left circle off the rush with 6:24 left in the first period put Wisconsin up 1-0, a lead that held up until 7:31 of the third.

The second goal never came, not only because of Hicks. Denver didn't provide a lot of clean looks and wound up blocking 31 shots.

"We needed, in my opinion, to get it to two," Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings said. "We just couldn't do that."

Denver players celebrate after defeating Wisconsin in the championship game at the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Las Vegas. John Locher / AP

That's when Kristian Epperson passed to defenseman Garrett Brown at the left point. His shot resulted in a rebound opportunity for Lorenz, who scored easily around Hauser into the open net.

Then it was a matter of finishing the job, which is what happened when Boston Buckberger delivered a one-timer from the right point that likely would have gone into the net even if Chyzowski hadn't gotten a stick on the puck.

Denver didn't have a shot on goal for the first 8 1/2 minutes and ended the first period with just two for the fifth time in a title game. The Pioneers also had two shots on goal in a period in 1963 against North Dakota. Minnesota was the most recent team to have such few shots, occurring three years ago against Quinnipiac.

The Pioneers managed just three more shots on goal in the second period against Wisconsin's forecheck, the Badgers outshooting them 21-5 through two periods.

It had a similar feel to Denver's 4-3 double-overtime victory over Michigan in Thursday night's semifinals. The Wolverines outshot the Denver 52-26, but the Pioneers found a way to force OT and win in extra time.

Wisconsin had hoped to match its women's team in winning the championship. Through two periods of play, the Badgers appeared well on their way and were clearly the better team.

Not so much in the third.

"A little shocked right now," Wisconsin defenseman Ben Dexheimer said. "Definitely going to settle in here in the next few days."