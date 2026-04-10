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Denver Pioneers defeat Michigan, advance to the Frozen Four final this weekend

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Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Denver Pioneers beat Michigan 4-3 in the second overtime Thursday night and advance to the Frozen Four final for a chance to win their third national title in five years.   

NCAA HOCKEY: APR 09 Men's Frozen Four Semifinal - Michigan v Denver
Forward Rieger Lorenz #14 of the Denver Pioneers brings the puck up ice as defenseman Luca Fantilli #63 of the Michigan Wolverines defends on Thursday night. David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Pioneers claimed victory over the Michigan Wolverines in their Frozen Four semifinal game in Las Vegas on Thursday night. DU and Michigan entered the third period tied 2-2, but Michigan pulled ahead with a power play goal with about 8 minutes remaining and the Pios were able to counter. In the second overtime period, the Pioneers' senior captain Kent Anderson scored to topple the No. 1 Wolverines.  

DU and the University of Michigan last met in the 2022 Frozen Four Semifinals in Boston where the Pioneers also won in overtime.

The NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Semifinal game took place at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

DU will take on Wisconsin in Saturday's championship, it's the Pios 11th national championship.

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