Night one of the Bananas in Denver: Fans go wild for the "world's most entertaining baseball game"

The Savannah Bananas brought their trademark, banana-fueled energy to the Mile High City for an unforgettable night of baseball, stunts, and high-flying fun.

From fans dressed head to toe in yellow to the infectious sounds of music and cheers, the atmosphere was electric at the sold-out event.

"We're here to see the Savannah Bananas, so we are dressed up as bananas," one fan said, as the crowd waved and danced in excitement.

The fans weren't the only ones celebrating. For some, Saturday night was a dream come true.

Fans enjoy the Before the Peel Show on Blake St. ahead of the game between the Savannah Bananas and The Firefighters at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, August 09, 2025. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"I was like, if it's meant to be, we will be here in our banana costumes. And it was," said Morgan Hill, a longtime fan.

Mike Mata, who signed up for the ticket lottery two years ago, was thrilled when he got the call. "We've been wanting to see them for a while," he said.

And in true Colorado fashion, even Rockies stars Vinny Castilla and Ubaldo Jimenez joined in on the fun, suiting up for the night.

The Bananas delivered as promised, blending baseball with circus stunts, choreographed dances, and comedy. It's a spectacle where the tallest pitcher in the world -- on stilts -- shares the spotlight with players flipping through the air and executing daring moves.

Savannah Bananas pitcher Dakota Albritton throws against The Firefighters at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, August 09, 2025. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"I've seen it on TikTok, and now we get to experience it live," said one fan.

The Bananas don't just play baseball; they create an all-out entertainment experience, aiming to leave fans with nothing but smiles.

On the field, the motto is clear: If you're not having fun, you're doing it wrong.

Fans can expect another sold-out crowd Sunday, as the Bananas return for round two in Denver.