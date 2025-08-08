Downtown Denver goes bananas for Savannah Bananas weekend

Baseball fans in Denver get excited for Savannah Bananas at Coors Field

If you couldn't score a ticket to the sold-out Savannah Bananas games at Coors Field, don't worry — downtown Denver has you covered with all the banana-themed fun you could ask for.

McGregor Square is transforming into the ultimate Bananas viewing party. Whether you're looking to peel out early, stay ripe all weekend, or just soak in the banana fever, this is the place to be.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 05: Savannah Bananas merchandise stands are seen prior to a game between The Firefighters and Savannah Bananas at Fenway Park on July 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. / Getty Images

"We're really going to be able to experience all of the banana fever right here at McGregor Square," said Brooke Bishop, COO of McGregor Square. "Because of our relationship with the Rockies, we're creating an experience no one else in the city has."

The festivities kick off Saturday, with ESPN broadcasting live from McGregor Square while streaming the game on the stadium's massive outdoor screen. And on Sunday, fans can catch the in-stadium feed — complete with video and sound — for a fully immersive watch party.

But the banana love doesn't stop there.

Across the street, McGregor Square is hosting "Bananas on the Block" a themed celebration packed with special food and drink offerings from local favorites:

Kachina Cantina will be serving up a Bananas Foster Xoco Taco

Milk Market is dishing out frozen chocolate-covered bananas

Poka Lola Social Club is shaking up a cheeky new cocktail called the Hollaback Girl

From banana-themed karaoke (bananoke) to a banana disco, LoDo is turning into a full-on fruit frenzy.

No ticket? No problem. The Savannah Bananas hype is alive and well in downtown Denver — and everyone's invited to go bananas.