What to know before going to see Savannah Bananas at Coors Field in Denver

The Savannah Bananas are making their way to Denver. With the thousands of people planning to attend the game, downtown Denver will be very busy this weekend.

There will be closures in place throughout Saturday and Sunday for the game at Coors Field. This includes Market and Blake between 20th and 22nd Streets.

If you are looking to avoid driving downtown and parking, public transit will take you to the big game. Union Station will be your destination to get to Coors Field the easiest as it's only a block away.

Nearly all RTD trains stop at Union Station. This includes A, B, E, G, N, and W. These lines come from Westminster, RidgeGate Parkway, Wheat Ridge, Eastlake, and Jefferson County in the Golden area.

The trip is pretty easy to plan. Download the RTD Next App to plan your trip and type in Coors Field or Union Station. The app does the planning for you.

Just like the light rail and bus, there are even more options to get to Coors Field.

"This event really showcases that because Denver Union Station is a hub for light rail, commuter rail, bus and Flatiron Flyer," said Pauline Haberman, Project Manager, Special Projects for RTD. "All of these options you can take into Union Station and then it's just a short walk over to Coors Field."

Here is the schedule of events and times for Savannah Bananas:

Saturday, August 9, 2025

· Pre-Game Plaza Opens @ 2:00pm

· Player Appearances @ 2:00pm

· Before the Peel Show @ 3:00pm

· Gates Open @ 4:30pm

· Show Starts @ 6:30pm

Sunday, August 10, 2025

· Pre-Game Plaza Opens @ 11:00am

· Player Appearances @ 11:00am

· Before the Peel Show @ 11:30am

· Gates Open @ 1:00pm

· Show Starts @ 3:00pm

With the games scheduled in the afternoon, it is best to plan the trip the day before. Give yourself plenty of time so you are not rushing there.

Additional Information on Parking Passes from Coors Field:

Parking passes can be purchased in advance for the appropriate games or in person upon entrance to Lot A or B on gameday. Motorcycle parking is available in Lot B. The lot (Lots A and B) contains over 4,300 spaces, including accessible and bus parking, and shuttle service drops you off right at the ballpark, at Gate A. Only credit cards are accepted upon entrance for day-of parking passes.

Please note: If advance parking passes are sold out, day-of-game parking passes will be available for Lot B. If purchasing your parking pass at the lot, we recommend arriving early to ensure space is available.

August 9th Pass: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E0062BBC2983790

August 10th Pass: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E0062BBC29A379D

Coors Field parking lots are staffed and operated by SP+, (303) 312-2040.

Parking will open at 1:00pm on Saturday (8/9) and 10:00am on Sunday (8/10).

Main Parking Lot A Location: Immediately adjacent to Coors Field, just outside Gate A in right field. Lot A sits between Blake Street and the railroad tracks extending northeast to the 27th Street entrance. Lot A can be accessed from 22nd/Park Ave. at Wazee or at 27th and Blake Streets. Access to I-25 is via Park Avenue. Access to I-70 is via Broadway/Brighton Blvd.

Features: This lot is paved, lit and fenced in. Lot A is on the ballpark site and will be staffed by Central Parking personnel. The stadium is a short walk along a pedestrian walkway to Gate A.

Estimated Walk Time: Walk time from your car to Gate A is approximately one to 10 minutes.

Lot B Location: Adjacent to Coors Field, Lot B is next to Lot A between Blake Street and the railroad tracks extending from the 27th Street entrance out toward 30th. Lot B can be accessed at 27th and Blake Streets or at 33rd and Blake. Access to I-25 is via Park Avenue. Access to I-70 is via Broadway/Brighton Boulevard.

Features: This lot is paved, lit and fenced in. Lot B is on the ballpark site and will be staffed by Central Parking personnel. The stadium is a short walk along a pedestrian walkway to Gate A.

Parking Garage: This lot has covered parking in a garage with 790 spaces, including accessible parking and four charging stations for electric cars. The garage can be accessed at 27th and Blake Street.

Estimated Walk Time: Walk time from your car to Gate A is approximately 15 minutes.

VIP Lot Location: Located between 22nd Street and Park Ave. West and between Wazee Street and Blake Street. VIP Lot can be accessed from East bound 22nd Street or West bound Park Ave. West.

Features: This lot is paved and lit. It is staffed by Central Parking personnel. Valet Service starts 2 hours prior to the start of all games and closes one hour after the conclusion of the game. Valet Service will remain open one hour after the conclusion of Fireworks shows, concerts and events that are held after the game has ended.

Estimated Walk Time: Walk time from your car to Gate B is less than 5 minutes.