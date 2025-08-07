Denver, Aurora activate cooling centers during extreme, prolonged heat wave

Parts of Colorado are experiencing an extreme and prolonged heat wave this week. The heat has prompted CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologists to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, as hot, dry, and windy conditions grip much of the state.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through Thursday evening across parts of Colorado.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is urging people to take care of themselves during periods of extreme heat. They advise people at risk to stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, drink more water than usual and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink, and avoid using the stove to cook.

"If you do have to be outside, because we do acknowledge that a lot of people have jobs where they have to be outside, make sure that you are doing everything you can, reapply sunscreen as much as possible, pace yourself and rest often, pay attention- if you get any muscle cramping that can be an early sign of heat-related illness and then wear light and loose-fitting clothing," said Amber Campbell with DDPHE.

Denver Parks and Recreation has opened the rec centers across the city as cooling centers during normal business hours on Thursday to everyone looking for a space to cool off. Those designated areas will be staffed and the public will have access to drinking water, restrooms and a place to sit.

Denver Public Library locations are available to the public as an indoor reprieve from the heat. For information about library hours visit: denverlibrary.org/locations.

Residents can also call 720-865-5444 to learn the status of cooling centers.

Health experts also advise Colorado residents to check in on those most vulnerable, including pets, older adults and children.

The City of Aurora has also opened some cooling locations to the public on Thursday.