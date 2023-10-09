Denver artist previously stuck in Israel "very grateful and exhausted" after arriving in Italy

Denver artist Topher Straus, who shared his story with CBS News Colorado of being stuck in Israel after the deadly attack over the weekend, has arrived safely in Italy.

The artist had taken a spontaneous trip to Tel Aviv to work on a painting for an upcoming convention. But, within hours of his landing, the attacks began. The death toll in Hamas' attack in Israel and subsequent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has resulted in hundreds of deaths and over 1,000 injuries on each side.

"Made it out," Straus told CBS News Colorado. "Very lucky. Currently in Florence, Italy. Very grateful and exhausted."

RELATED: Denver artist stuck in Israel as war breaks out

Straus said he's, "devastated by the total loss and destruction," but will return to Israel to visit his friends when safe.

"On my way to rest and regroup for a couple days in Italy before headed back to my Colorado," he said. "What a total gift to fall asleep feeling safe. No threats, no bombs."

Colorado officials have spoken out about the attacks, mostly, but not unanimously, expressing support for Israel.

RELATED: Colorado officials react to violence in Israel and Gaza; Palestine coalition plans protest at state capitol

The Hamas militant group attacked Israel on Saturday, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare, "we are at war." Israel says at least 900 Israelis, most of them civilians, have been killed since Hamas launched the coordinated, multi-fronted attack from the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian territory it has controlled for years.

At least nine U.S. citizens were also killed in the attacks, a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said Monday morning.

Gaza, along with the West Bank, has been under military occupation by the Israeli government since 1967. Israel has maintained a blockade of Gaza since Hamas took power in 2007.

Hamas' military leader, Mohammed Deif, said Saturday's assault was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, violence at Al Aqsa -- the disputed Jerusalem holy site -- increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinians and growth of settlements.

Since 2008 over 6,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers, over 5,300 of which have been in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations. In the same period, the UN reported 308 Israeli fatalities. Those numbers did not appear to include Saturday's deaths.

RELATED: What we know about the Hamas attack on Israel, and Israel's response in Gaza

Straus said his experience was harrowing but will serve as a source of inspiration.

"I will dream of all the important emotions and messages," he said. "I will paint from this experience."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.