Colorado officials express support for Israel; Palestine coalition plans protest at state capitol

Amid a deadly attack in Israel from the militant group Hamas and Israeli strikes in Gaza on Saturday, Colorado political leaders expressed support for the Israeli state and people. Meanwhile, a pro-Palestinian organization in Colorado is standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza and announced it would host a protest at the state capitol.

Saturday's attack was the deadliest in Israel in decades, leaving at least 200 dead and many others wounded, according to Israel's national rescue service. The Palestinian Health Ministry said a similar number of Palestinians were killed by subsequent Israeli air strikes. Both agencies reported over 1,000 injuries on each side as well.

The Israeli government and its supporters characterized the attacks as terrorism while many Palestinians and their supporters said it was a response to decades of occupation and oppression.

Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country while Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response. Ohad Zwigenberg / AP

State and federal officials in Colorado expressed support for Israel in various public statements, with Gov. Jared Polis tweeting, "I am deeply heartbroken and alarmed by the deadly attack against the Israeli people. I call on Hamas to immediately cease their attack against Israel. I will continue to monitor the crisis and stand in solidarity with Israel."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser took to Twitter to say, "There are no words for the pain and heartbreaking losses of life in Israel. I #StandWithIsrael."

And Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold tweeted, "I stand with the people of Israel. We mourn the victims and strongly condemn Hamas's terrorist attacks on the innocent."

Polis, Wieser and Griswold are all Jewish. Colorado is home to between 87,000 and 100,000 Jews, according to various surveys.

Sen. John Hickenlooper tweeted, "Israeli families are mourning too many loved ones lost today. We condemn these attacks on civilians and stand with the nation of Israel" and Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted "Hamas's violent attacks on innocent Israeli civilians is horrifying. Israel has every right to defend itself against this terrorism. We stand by our ally, Israel."

Gaza, along with the West Bank, has been under military occupation by the Israeli government since 1967. Israel has maintained a blockade of Gaza since Hamas took power in 2007.

Hamas' military leader, Mohammed Deif, said Saturday's assault was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, violence at Al Aqsa -- the disputed Jerusalem holy site -- increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinians and growth of settlements.

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea, killing dozens and stunning the country. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Fatima Shbair / AP

Since 2008 over 6,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers, over 5,300 of which have been in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations. In the same period, the UN reported 308 Israeli fatalities. Those numbers did not appear to include Saturday's deaths.

The Colorado Palestinian Coalition, which organized protests in Denver during Israel's bombardment of Gaza in 2021 is planning a protest at the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday at 5 p.m.

"This action is to support the decolonization of Palestine, the end of the occupation, and stands against the apartheid and genocide of Palestinians," the group wrote on Instagram.