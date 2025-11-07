Denver artist Katie Jackson innovates, partners with yoga studio for display

Tennyson Street in Denver has long been thought of as a cultural district. Art galleries and studios used to line the street, but after the pandemic many of those studios and galleries closed. Since then, other businesses have stepped up and are now helping artists in the area.

Artist Katie Jackson found a yoga studio on Tennyson Street to showcase her work. She's been working as a professional artist for the last five years.

CBS

"I create gouache and pastel paintings that are inspired by the Divine Feminine," she said.

She crafts each piece with story, symbolism and imagination. Her goal is to inspire people.

"That way, it's not just wall decor. It's something that you can look at every day and think, 'Oh okay, this is who I want to manifest,'" she said.

Jackson doesn't have a studio, so she created her business in an extra bedroom in her home. When it came to showing her work, she had to innovate with that, too.

"I need a place that people can actually go and experience my art," she said.

Jackson found that in Ohana Yoga + Barre on Tennyson Street.

CBS

"So while you're going through this like very spiritual, meditative movement practice, you can also be looking at artwork and like getting lost in that," said Jackson.

Alyssa Manny, the owner of Ohana Yoga + Barre, said she's proud to have her business also serve as an art gallery.

"Tennyson Arts District is really important for this neighborhood and we're in the reality, especially post COVID, of our local galleries closing. And so, for all of us as local business owners, we decided to allow this street to become alive with utilizing our space," she said.

That kind of business-artist relationship is exactly what's keeping the culture in the Tennyson Street District.

Tennyson Street is holding its first Friday Art Walk on Friday night until 10 p.m. There will be vendors, food and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

On Friday night Ohana was displaying a special collection of Jackson's work called "This Land is Our Land." The business is located at 4342 Tennyson Street.