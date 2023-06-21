Watch CBS News
All Denver professional sports teams to join city's Pride Parade

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

For the first time ever, all of Denver's professional sports teams will join the city's Pride Parade. 

Mascots, cheerleaders and dancers from the Nuggets, Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche, Mammoth, and Rapids will be a part of the celebration this year. 

The parade will begin on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Cheesman Park and will make its way down Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park. 

