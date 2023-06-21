Watch CBS News
Guide to this weekend's PrideFest at Civic Center Park in Denver

This weekend PrideFest is happening at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver. More than a half million people are expected to attend the festivities over the two-day period. 

PrideFest is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The weekend kicks off with a Pride 5K at the state Capitol at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday followed by the celebration at Civic Center Park complete with live music, exhibitors, food and beverage vendors. More than 250 exhibitors will be at the park all weekend. 

The Pride Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Cheesman Park and travels to Civic Center Park via Colfax Avenue. More than 100,000 people are expected to line the 14 blocks of the parade route cheering on the floats, marchers and music at the annual Coors Light PrideFest Parade. 

For the first time ever, all of Denver's professional sports teams will join the PrideFest Parade. Mascots, cheerleaders and dancers from the Nuggets, Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche, Mammoth, and Rapids will be a part of the celebration this year. 

There are also several Pride events scheduled throughout Pride month including concerts, rallies and more. Find all the details at denverpride.org.  

