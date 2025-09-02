Denver advocates respond to Pentagon moves to fill immigration judge vacancies

Immigrant advocates in Denver are reacting to the Pentagon's authorization of the assignment of military lawyers from the Department of Defense to serve as immigration judges. The move comes as the nation faces a backlog of more than 3.5 million cases in immigration courts.

Earlier this year, CBS News Colorado reported how at least three judges at the Denver immigration court took separation offers, or were fired by the Trump administration.

With the increase in cases due to the Trump Administration's immigration crackdown, the Department of Justice last week changed a rule that required temporary immigration judges (TIJs) to have experience with immigration law. Now, immigration law experience is not a requirement for immigration judges. The final rule states, "Immigration law experience is not always a strong predictor of success as an IJ (immigration judge), and [the Department of Justice] EOIR (Executive Office of Immigration Review) has hired individuals from other Federal agencies and Department components without prior immigration experience who have become successful and exemplary IJs."

Andrea Loya, the executive director of the Denver nonprofit Casa de Paz, called the change "scary."

"Now having a bunch of people with very little experience to no experience in that field really dictate people's lives -- is nerve-wracking," she said.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman, Sean Parnell sent the following statement to CBS News Colorado:

"At the request of the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense is identifying qualified Judge Advocates and civilian attorneys for details to serve as Temporary Immigration Judges. These DOD attorneys will augment existing resources to help further combat a backlog of cases by presiding over immigration hearings. The Department remains committed to continuing our support for our interagency partners, bringing the skill and dedication of America's service members and civil servants to deliver justice, restore order, and protect the American people. Beyond this, we don't have any additional details to provide at this time."

Loya says her organization will continue to work to keep immigrant families from being unlawfully detained.

"I think that there's no mistake in having it be the Department of Defense who is now taking over immigration judge positions. I think it's just furthering that militarization down the road. I think we're just going to see it further and further," added Loya.