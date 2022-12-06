Watch CBS News
Denver activates emergency shelter at recreation center for migrant arrival

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight. The city activated the emergency shelter at one of its recreation centers. 

Those people who arrived overnight will be placed at the emergency shelter until nonprofits can help connect them with resources. 

Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter. 

December 6, 2022

