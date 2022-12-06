Denver activates emergency shelter at recreation center for migrant arrival
The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight. The city activated the emergency shelter at one of its recreation centers.
Those people who arrived overnight will be placed at the emergency shelter until nonprofits can help connect them with resources.
Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.