Demonstrators rally in support of eviction bill at state Capitol

A bill being debated at the state Capitol aims to protect renters from unfair evictions. Supporters of the bill rallied at the state Capitol in advance of the bill's first hearing on Wednesday.

Under the so-called "just cause eviction policy" evictions would be prohibited unless a tenant fails to pay rent after receiving written notice, commits a substantial violation that endangers those living there, refuses to sign a renewal contract that is similar to the original lease, or refuses to allow a landlord, who has provided written notice, to enter the property.

The bill also requires landlords to pay give 120 days notice and pay a tenant 2 to 3 months rent in cases of a so-called "no fault" eviction, which includes cases where a landlord needs to renovate or demolish the property or if the landlord wants to move into the property.

"Even if you have done everything right, even if you have done everything that the landlord has spelled out for you to do, that's what we're asking- you don't get evicted without just cause," said Sen. Julie Gonzales, Majority Whip.

The Colorado Apartment Association opposes the bill, claiming it will require landlords to enter into endless leases with renters and dramatically increase the cost of rental housing.