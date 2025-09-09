Colorado man arrested in animal cruelty case had been subject of state investigation since early 2024

In late August, more than a dozen animals and three children were removed from a Commerce City home described by police in the Colorado city as being in "deplorable" condition. The residence belongs to Demetrio and Araceli Urbina, according to authorities.

CBS

"This was one of the worst houses we've seen in a while," an officer said in a video posted on Facebook by Commerce City Police.

A newly released arrest affidavit states the owner of a bulldog called 911 after his dog, named Ace, died following a "cherry eye" surgery allegedly performed by Demetrio Urbina -- who is not a licensed veterinarian.

While executing a search warrant at the Urbina home, officers allegedly found a second deceased dog in a trash can. That dog appeared to have a scar consistent with a previous caesarean section.

"My first reaction to someone unlicensed or untrained doing a C-section on a dog is horrific," said Dr. Melanie Marsden, owner of Pikes Peak Veterinary Clinic in Colorado Springs. "That's reckless and dangerous -- not only for the poor dog, but also the puppies."

CBS Colorado asked Mardsen to weigh in on the allegations against Demetrio Urbina. According to arrest documents, Urbina admitted to police he did not have a license to practice veterinary medicine.



Demetrio Urbina Commerce City Police

"That this gentleman was knowingly performing veterinary surgery without training, without a license, without proper anesthesia or pain control -- the only reason I can see to do that is purely profit driven," Marsden said.

The same police report outlines a state investigation under Colorado's Pet Animal Care Facilities Act.

Investigators began monitoring Urbina's social media accounts in January 2024 and according to the document "were able to establish that he was breeding more than two litters per year" -- which requires a state license. The report state's investigators attempted to contact Urbina multiple times at his residence but were unsuccessful. A cease-and-desist notice was issued on Dec. 17, 2024, for breeding animals without a license. It's unclear what, if any, enforcement action was taken against Urbina following that notice.

A spokesperson for PACFA says they cannot comment, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Commerce City police say Urbina was also performing unlicensed tattoos in the home and, according to the arrest affidavit, investigators found a 3D printer and full frames of printed handguns inside the home.

Demetrio Urbina will be back in court at the end of September.