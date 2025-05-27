Watch CBS News
Demaryius Thomas selected for Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

By Eric Christensen

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Broncos have announced that the late Demaryius Thomas has been elected to the team's Ring of Fame in his first year of eligibility.   

Thomas spent 8-plus seasons with the Broncos after being drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. 

One of the best receivers in Broncos history, Thomas made five Pro Bowls and was a member of the Super Bowl 50 championship team.

He holds numerous Broncos records, including receiving yards in a regular season (1,619 in 2014) and receiving touchdowns in a season (14 in 2013). 

His impact wasn't just felt on the gridiron but also in the locker room and the Denver community. Thomas was a fan favorite and one of the most beloved players in franchise history. 

In 2021, Thomas was found unconscious in his home in Roswell, Georgia, and was later pronounced dead. The cause of death was believed to be seizures. 

"Demaryius Thomas' election to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame - in his first year of eligibility - is a testament to the indelible mark he left on our organization and community," team owners Greg and Carrie Penner said in a statement. "While we wish D-T was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable alumni weekend."

Eric Christensen

