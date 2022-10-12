Colorado Sports Hall of Fame 2023 class includes Demaryius Thomas, George Karl

A star-studded class including late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas will be enshrined into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.

CENTENNIAL, CO - JUNE 13: Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) adjusts his helmet during the team's mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Joining Thomas will be former UNC receiver Vincent Jackson, former Nuggets head coach George Karl, Olympic skier Jimmie Heuga and administrator for the U.S. Olympic Committee Evie Dennis.

Thomas played 8 ½ seasons for the Broncos and helped the team win Super Bowl 50. He was a 5-time Pro Bowler. D-T's 9,055 receiving yards is second most ever by a Broncos and his 60 touchdowns are also 2nd all-time. Thomas past away last December at the age of 33.

Former Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl CBS

Jackson starred at Widefield high school in Colorado Springs and then became Northern Colorado's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, kick and punt return yards and receiving touchdowns. He spent 12 years in the NFL and earned Pro Bowl nods 3 times. Jackson died in 2021 at the age of 38.

Karl coached the Nuggets from 2004-13 guiding the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2009. He is the team's 2nd all-time winningest coach and trails only Gregg Popovich, Don Nelson, Lenny Wilkens, Jerry Sloan and Pat Riley on the NBA's all-time win list. Last month he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Heuga was one of the first two members of the U.S. Men's alpine ski team to win an Olympic medal and he also claimed the NCAA men's slalom title for the University of Colorado in 1963.

Dennis was the first female to serve as a vice president of the USOC. She was inducted into the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame in 2008 and is now 98 years old.

The Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for April 26th at the Hilton Denver City Center.