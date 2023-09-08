Colorado Buffaloes athletics making waves on social media thanks to Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are not only hot on the field this season so far due to Coach Prime and the players on his roster, they're also making waves on social media.

CBS

Last year the football team compiled a dismal 1-11 record and they weren't getting much attention. Then Deion Sanders happened. He has put CU back on the map since being hired as head coach last December. Athletes like Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt and Magic Johnson are tweeting about the team.

Part of Sanders' different approach in leading the team is to allow the athletes to feature their social media handles on their practice jerseys instead of their last names.

Coach Deion Sanders CBS

"Everybody wants to be noticed, everybody wants to be followed, everybody wants to be that person -- so why not help them," he said.

After the upset win over TCU last weekend, the Buffs social accounts saw a big spike.

"So in the 24 hours after the TCU game we got 6.3 million impressions on Twitter and earned 19,000 new followers. And then on Instagram, 22 million impressions and 89,000 new followers. And that's just in the 24 hours after the game," CU Buffaloes football digital content manager Portia Pettis said.

CU Buffaloes football digital content manager Portia Pettis CBS

"We have an entirely new set of fans, so it's been very exciting."

Pettis and her team are busier than ever with all the hype Sanders and his team is bringing.

"A phrase I learned over summer was it's not ER it is PR," she said. "So I just kind of take a deep breath and I tried to strategize as much as possible to just plan for whatever scenario can happen."

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn is among the players getting attention on their personal social accounts, too.

"The views went up though, I can tell you that, the views did go up," he said.

It's access that didn't exist decades ago, at least now when players like Darian Hagan were making moves at Folsom Field.

"I can tell you this much, if we had social media back then, guys would know more about the University of Colorado," Hagan said.

Sports fans everywhere are learning more now. And social media serves as a way for the fans to interact with the team. It also allows for major opportunities with brands. After impressive Week 1 performances, CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter have now combined $5.3 million in total name, image and likeness valuation, according to one3.com.

It also gives athletes a chance to simply be themselves.

"Social media, it's just a spot to like express yourself and for people to see a different side of you and stuff like that and show pictures that you think look good of yourself," Horn said.

Everyone associated with the football team is hoping their online presence will continue to grow as the season goes on.

"The hype right now is unreal. So I think it's only going to be even more," said Pettis.