Colorado coach Deion Sanders to have emergency surgery for blood clot in groin, per Adam Jones

By Cameron Salerno

(CBS SPORTS) - Deion Sanders will undergo emergency surgery on Friday to fix a blood clot in his groin, the Colorado coach told former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who shared the information on Thursday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Sanders' blood flow problem has been well-documented dating back to his days at Jackson State. In 2021, he missed three games after his left big toe and second toe were amputated.

University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders secures his headset under his cowboy hat during the Spring football game as part of Black and Gold Day on April 22, 2023. Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images

"He's been dealing with this since Jackson State," Jones told McAfee. "He had a blood clot in his leg, same thing with the foot. He was thinking about cutting the foot off but he didn't."

A recent episode of "The Pregame Show," a YouTube channel documenting the Buffaloes football program, revealed Sanders could lose his left foot if he were to undergo another surgery. University of Colorado vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer told Sanders that in that clip if the current pain in a dislocated toe isn't dealt with soon it could lead to a more serious condition that will result in the amputation.

"You just have to understand what the risks are," Jacobs said. "Things can cascade."

With the 2023 season quickly approaching, a decision about what to do with his foot could come before the start of the fall season.

"I don't have feeling in the bottom of my foot, at all" Sanders told his doctors. "I just want to know what we can do because I want to do it this summer. Because, when we get rolling, I'm not going to have time to do it."