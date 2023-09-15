Deion Sanders uses jab by Jay Norvell as a business opportunity, hands out sunglasses to players, media

Deion Sanders decided to have some fun with some criticism that was sent his way earlier this week by a fellow Colorado coach. Ever the one to manipulate the spotlight, Coach Prime also found a way to use all the attention the jab is getting as a money-making opportunity.

Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell directed some shade toward the CU Buffaloes coach when he said that he doesn't wear sunglasses and a hat when talking to reporters -- like Coach Prime has been doing this year in his news conferences. The Rams and the red-hot Buffs meet in the sold-out Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday night at Folsom Field.

Sanders appeared on ESPN's pregame show on Friday morning in Boulder and handed out his signature Blenders sunglasses to the First Take hosts Molly Qerim, Stephen A Smith and former Denver Broncos great Shannon Sharpe.

Sanders also handed out the shades to all of his players in a team meeting. In a video posted on his Instagram Friday morning, he told all the players after they had put them on "You look good. You look fly."

Head Coach Deion Sanders at Folsom Field on Saturday RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The coach then made a promise to his team about CSU. "We're going to kick their butts," he said.

He also made sure to let everyone that his signature sunglasses ($67) are available for purchase. Anyone can order a pair for themselves -- on blenderseyewear.com. One of the lenses has the word "PRIME" printed on it.

"They (the Rams) don't realize they just helped me with business," he said in the video.