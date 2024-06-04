Colorado expert debunks sunscreen misinformation, says it does not cause cancer

Experts are warning about misinformation spreading on social media, as influencers are claiming sunscreen causes cancer and blocks the sun's benefits. Influences are also encouraging people to stop wearing sunscreen.

Michael Dorris, 3, has sunscreen applied to his face by his "nana" Roxy Bentley in Colorado. File photo/Lewis Geyer/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Amy Huber, a Dermatology P.A. at Colorado Skin Care in Englewood, is debunking the myth. She recommends not following this trend this summer, and said it's a "no-brainer" to wear sunscreen daily.

Huber said much of the controversy about sunscreen is it is contaminated with a chemical called benzene. Benzene is a known carcinogen, and some sunscreens have also been recalled in the past for being contaminated with benzene.

However, Huber added, Benzene is not normally found in sunscreen and has never been found in levels that had any correlation with causing cancer.

"But I think people took that to heart and maybe discontinued the use of a lot of sunscreens after," said Huber.

That's why she recommends not being influenced by what you see online or in TikToks.

She said it's still important to protect your skin by wearing sunscreen daily to prevent skin cancer.

With the sun shining for more than 300 days a year, and Colorado being at a higher elevation, Huber also said the risk of getting skin cancer here is also greater.

"It's pretty much a no-brainer that people need to be using photo protection, especially here in Colorado during those parts of the days. Everybody needs to definitely be be using some sort of photo protection, and it needs to be part of your routine," said Huber.

Huber said one of the problems is people don't use enough sunscreen or re-apply it enough. She said many patients in her practice have also been diagnosed with skin cancer.

There are other ways to avoid the sun and protect yourself if you are concerned.

"Avoiding it (the sun) during the hottest part of the day between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., you can seek out shade for some of your activities, and wearing a mineral-based sunscreen -- so, something that's zinc or titanium, which is a pure physical block -- is a really good option," said Huber.

It's also recommended to wear SPF clothing and something that's breathable, and hats are also encouraged.

The Skin Cancer Foundation also said one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.