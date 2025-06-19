Denver's James Leprino, a food industry giant who made his fortune producing mozzarella cheese, dies at 87

One of the most successful figures in Colorado business history passed away on Thursday. James Leprino was 87.



Jim Leprino Leprino Foods

Jim Leprino helped transform the small grocery business started by his Italian immigrant father in the West Highlands neighborhood of Denver into a powerhouse of an international cheese producer, still headquartered in the same neighborhood. Leprino Foods Company is the world's largest producer of mozzarella cheese, fulfilling contracts with many of the best-known pizza companies. It is also a leader in the production of dairy ingredients produced in its facilities around the world.

Forbes ranked Jim Leprino as the sixth wealthiest person in Colorado in 2025, with a fortune worth over $2 billion. Leprino Foods is one of the nation's top privately held companies.



File photo of Jim Leprino at Leprino Cheese Co. in the late 1970s Denver Post via Getty Images

"He had a profound influence on countless lives," said the company in a statement Thursday, saying he had, "a larger-than-life presence."

Additionally, the statement said:

"He had a generous heart and a deep commitment to giving back. He never forgot the community that stood behind his family's business through the years, and he gave freely to causes that helped others. He cared deeply about people's well-being and was especially passionate about supporting medical and healthcare advancements that could make life better for future generations."

The company says he is survived by his wife Donna; his daughters Gina and Terry, as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a great grandchild.