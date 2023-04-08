Structure fire kills 1 person, injures several people, including firefighters, and displaces dozens of people near South Quebec Street

A structure fire turned deadly near South Quebec Street and High Line Canal Trail Saturday morning. Several people were initially trapped and one person died in that fire.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 4 a.m. Just after 5:30 a.m., crews said the fire was contained but now dozens of people are without a home.

Video posted by fire crews shows flames jetting through the roof of that building they describe as a multi-family structure. Families from 23 units have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Update: firefighters are still working to control the fire. please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/bdWFRttLs6 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 8, 2023

Several people, including two firefighters, were injured. The firefighters' injuries were minor, South Metro Fire said.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.