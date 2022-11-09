20-year-old Ethan Huiras named as suspect who shot officer before dying at Lafayette Circle K

A man who shot and injured a policeman and then died following a response by Lafayette police during a stolen car investigation at a gas station has been named.

Suspect Ethan Huiras, 20, was named by Boulder County Coroner as the man who shot a Lafayette police officer in the leg at a Circle K on Tuesday morning before officers returned gunfire, and he was then found dead in the stolen car.

According to the coroner, the cause and manner of Huiras' death were still under investigation on Wednesday.

Lafayette Police Department said their officer who was injured was expected to be OK, and the sole officer who fired shots at the scene was placed on administrative leave.

Another suspect at the scene was uninjured and taken into custody by police. They were not reported to have fired shots, and they have not been named by law enforcement.

The Boulder Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting involving police. Lafayette PD says BCIT was told about the shooting involving police immediately after it happened.