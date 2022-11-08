Officer hurt, suspect killed in shooting at Circle K gas station in Lafayette

An officer was injured when a stolen vehicle investigation turned into a shootout with a suspect at a gas station in Lafayette early on Tuesday morning.

CBS

According to the Lafayette Police Department press release, officers received information just before 1:30 a.m. about a stolen car in the area of South Boulder Road and Dixon Avenue.

The vehicle — a silver Toyota Camry — was found at a Circle K gas station at a gas pump with no one inside the car or near it. As officers were getting to the scene, two suspects were leaving the convenience store at the gas station, and they both ran away from police. One of the suspects, a man, then ran back to the stolen car and began to shoot at officers and shot one of them in the leg.

Lafayette police officers returned gunfire, and the suspect who had shot one of the officers was found dead inside the stolen car.

The second suspect involved was "detained by police." it was not confirmed if they are a man or a woman, an adult or a minor.

No one else was hurt during the shooting at the gas station with police, and the officer who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The Boulder Critical Incident Team will investigate the shooting involving police. Lafayette PD says BCIT was told about the shooting involving police immediately after it happened.

The officer who fired shots was placed on administrative leave.