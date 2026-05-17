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Deadly crash on I-25 caused by wrong way driver, Denver police say

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Police in Denver are investigating a crash that killed one person on I-25 on Sunday morning.

They say the crash happened in the northbound HOV lane around 7:33 a.m. According to the Denver Police Department, a driver in the HOV lane at 20th Street was struck by another vehicle traveling the wrong way.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police say are serious injuries.

The circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation.

Authorities closed the HOV lane while investigators worked at the scene. It has since been reopened.

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