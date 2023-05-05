Dance team from Eaglecrest High School in Aurora are world champions

Eaglecrest High School senior, Caelyn Jackson, has been dancing for her school for four years.

"Being a freshman, I wanted to make sure that I was involved in making new friends. So I decided to join the dance team," she said.

Caelyn Jackson CBS

She says in that time, they have been very successful, winning three state championships.

"My freshman year, junior year and then senior year," Jackson said.

They've also competed in nationals twice and placed in the top five, but this year their coaches also decided the team should try out to represent the United States in international competition just to see what happens.

To everyone's delight and surprise, they were chosen to be Team USA in an international competition.

International Cheer Union

"We have like something special they said. We had that like entertainment factor that made you want to watch us and dance," Jackson said.

In April, they competed against teams from all over the world to see which country would be crowned the best. Jackson says it was like nothing the team had ever seen before.

"It was kind of unique just watching other people of how they like portray dance from where they're from," she said.

She says the competition was fierce.

"It was pretty hard. Everyone was pretty clean. Everyone was just as good because they were obviously the best from where they were coming from," Jackson said.

International Cheer Union

All their hard work paid off. They took home the gold. Jackson says their secret is they are more than a dance team. They're a family.

"When you have a strong bond with one another. It creates a like impact that you guys like build a stronger connection with each other and dance harder together," she said.

Jackson says she's going to college next year, but she's not going to try out for the dance squad immediately.

She's going to focus on academics, but she hopes the legacy of greatness will continue at Eaglecrest.

