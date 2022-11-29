Damaige Plascencia convicted of cutting power to victim's home, sex assault

A man convicted of sexual assault after cutting the power to the victim's home is facing life in prison. Damaige Plascencia was convicted by a Weld County jury for multiple charges, including sexual assault.

Weld County DA

The victim told police that in December 2016, she was in the shower when all the lights in her apartment went out. She went into her bedroom where she was grabbed from behind and assaulted.

A DNA match was a positive match for Plascencia. He is facing up to a life sentence when he is sentenced in March of next year.